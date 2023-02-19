Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia seeks more time to appear before CBI in excise policy case | File

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was summoned by the CBI in excise policy case has requested a week's time to appear for before it. Sisodia and others face corruption allegations in the said case.

"I will visit the CBI office by the end of February, whenever they (CBI) will call me. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, preparing the budget is very important, so I have requested to shift the date," he said.

"I have always cooperated with these agencies," he said.

The CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case, officials said on Saturday.

The charge sheet mentioned seven defendants, including arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally. Sisodia, however, who was summoned for questioning on Sunday, is not named as an accused in the charge sheet.

