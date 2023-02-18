e-Paper Get App
Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia summoned for questioning by CBI

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Manish Sisodia | ANI
New Delhi: The CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case almost three months after filing the charge sheet in the case, officials said Saturday.

They claim that Sisodia, who was summoned for questioning on Sunday, is not named as an accused in the charge sheet.

The charge sheet named seven defendants, including arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally.

Manish Sisodia says he will fully cooperate

Sisodia took to Twitter and said that CBI has summoned him again.

"CBI has called again tomorrow. Against me, they have used full power of CBI, ED, raided my house, and searched bank locker, but nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop him. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

AAP refutes charges

The Delhi government's policy of granting liquor licences is said to have favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly denied by the AAP.

"It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc."

"It was also alleged that illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," the CBI spokesperson had said.

