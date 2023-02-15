e-Paper Get App
Delhi liquor policy scam: CBI to question Minister Satyendar Jain

CBI moved to question Satyendar Jain after the arrest of Butchi Babu, BRS MLC and Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Satyendar Jain | Twitter
The Central Bureau of Investigation will be questioning Delhi minister Satyendar Jain; this move came after the arrest of Butchi Babu, BRS MLC and Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha.

CBI will be questioning Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally, who are currently in judicial custody in the case, apart from Jain.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

