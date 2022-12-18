Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes another letter from prison, dares Kejriwal to sack Satyendar Jain

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar | File

Another letter bomb against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been launched by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who claims that Arvind Kejriwal's operatives are putting pressure on him and his family by sending threats and offers. Sukesh promised in his letter that he would use the proof to expose the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

Sukesh poked fun at AAP's boasting in his letter that they would win more than 200 seats in the MCD and Gujarat elections. Additionally, he claimed that Satyender Jain, an AAP minister who is currently imprisoned, has not been fired by the Delhi chief minister because Jain will then testify against Kejriwal.

Read his whole letter here

"You (Arvind Kejriwal) have started to send threats and offers and new demands to me through your agents and very own Jail administration, that I should now follow your instructions and I should write letters to media and Hon'ble LG, Delhi that I was pressurized by BJP to write against you and AAP, and also I should withdraw all complaints filed against Satyender Jain and you, and also that you want me to retract all statements given to high powered Committee. Kejriwal Ji and Satyender Ji, don't daydream that I will be intimidated by you and accept your stupid demands as above, let me make it very clear. Also again let me mention that no one has ever asked me to write any letters against you as told by you to the media on Saturday, during your meeting with elected councillors. Everything I wrote is by my own will and are the true events that taken place between you, me and your gang of crooks. Kejriwal Ji, that's why till date you have not sacked Satyender Jain, because he will testify against you as he is the most important person in your loot gang who has all the accounts of amounts in his black and brown Mont Blanc Diary of his. If he is false then have the guts to sack him from your Cabinet, as he is still using his power here in Jail, as a minister. I will make sure I will expose all of you, and I again promise I will not back out, I will show your true colours to this country, its high time, and again I am telling you to stop sending threats and offers, I am not interested even a bit, and I will not stop any of the legal processes."