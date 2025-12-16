 Vijay Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To 1971 War Heroes
HomeIndiaVijay Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To 1971 War Heroes

Vijay Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To 1971 War Heroes

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to soldiers of the 1971 Indo-Pak war on Vijay Diwas, recalling India’s historic victory that led to Bangladesh’s liberation. She praised the Indian Army’s courage, patriotism and self-reliance, highlighting its indigenisation drive and modern warfare capabilities as inspiration for the nation.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu | (Photo Courtesy: X)

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid homage to soldiers who helped the country secure victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

President Droupadi Murmu's Tweet

In a post on X, she said that the Indian Army's 'Empowerment through Indigenisation' initiative reflects a commitment to being prepared for future challenges.

"In Operation Sindoor, the army demonstrated self-reliance, strategic resolve, and the effective use of modern warfare techniques, which serves as an inspiration for the entire nation," Murmu said in the post in Hindi.

article-image

Vijay Diwas marks the Pakistan military's surrender to Indian forces. The historic victory led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I pay my humble respects to the brave sons of Mother India. Their courage, valour, and unparalleled devotion to the motherland have always filled the nation with pride. Their heroism and patriotism will continue to inspire the people of the country," the President said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

