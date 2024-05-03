Live Breaking News Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Raebareli, Congress Fields KL Sharma From Amethi

MNS Thane President Avinash Jadhav Booked For Demanding Extortion Of ₹5 Crore From Jewellery Shop Owner
An FIR has been filed against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav and others at the Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police station for allegedly demanding a ransom of 5 crore.
The police have registered an FIR under sections 385(Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 143(unlawful assembly), 147(committing the offence of rioting), 323(voluntarily causes hurt) and 120- b(criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the IPC based on the complaint of Shailesh Kantilal Jain. In this case, the police have filed a case against Vaibhav Thakkar and Avinash Jadhav.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Fields Rahul Gandhi From Raebareli, KL Sharma From Amethi
Congress party, on Friday, which was the last day for nominations for the fifth phase, put an end to all speculations by formally announcing its candidates for the prestigious seats of Raebareli and Amethi.
In an official release, the party declared Rahul Gandhi as its candidate from Raebareli and Kishori Lal Sharma as the candidate for the Amethi seat.