Live Breaking News Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Raebareli, Congress Fields KL Sharma From Amethi

MNS Thane President Avinash Jadhav Booked For Demanding Extortion Of ₹5 Crore From Jewellery Shop Owner

An FIR has been filed against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav and others at the Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police station for allegedly demanding a ransom of 5 crore.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 385(Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 143(unlawful assembly), 147(committing the offence of rioting), 323(voluntarily causes hurt) and 120- b(criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the IPC based on the complaint of Shailesh Kantilal Jain. In this case, the police have filed a case against Vaibhav Thakkar and Avinash Jadhav.