Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia demands L-G to approve school teachers’ Finland workshop

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, has once more approached L-G VK Saxena to request his consent to send teachers to another country for training.

A key cause of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and the Centre has been the Delhi government's insistence to send school teachers to Finland for training.

“After removing objections raised by you twice, we again sent you the file related to Delhi Government School teachers Finland training on 20th January 2023," said the letter by Sisodia.

He said that two groups of instructors will need to travel abroad for training: one in December 2022 and the other in March 2023. According to Sisodia, the L-G repeatedly objected to the first batch, and the second batch's paperwork has been languishing at the L-office G's for more than a month.

“The file was sent on 20th January, 2022. It is now more than a month passed, since the file was sent. Time allowed to Hon'ble LG under TBR (Transaction of Business Rules 1993) to express difference of opinion is long over. Therefore, as per Constitution and TBR, the decision to send our Government School teachers to Finland for training attains finality. I urge you to kindly return the file so that we may initiate the process of sending Government School teachers abroad for training," said the letter by Sisodia, according to reports.