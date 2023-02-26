Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia offers prayer at Rajghat, says, 'Don't care if I go to jail for few months'; watch video

Before today's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogation in the liquor policy case, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has decided to offer prayers at the Rajghat. Sisodia has already enrouted towards Rajghat along with his sea of supporters.

Visuals after he left his residence for the CBI interrogation have surfaced on the internet.

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrives at Rajghat.



Manish Sisodia is to be questioned by CBI today in connection with liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/IOG7ZNRLV1 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia leaves from his residence.



He is to be questioned by CBI in connection with liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/JOBdNEJQvK — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

After offering prayers at Rajghat, Sisodia addressed his supporters where he claimed that he'll be arrested today. Getting emotional during his speech the AAP leader said, "I'm not afraid as I'm going to jail for doing the good deeds."

"PM Modi is scared of Kejriwal and AAP," he added while criticising the BJP-led central government.

Meanwhile BJP has attacked the Deputy Chief Minister on his CBI enquiry in the excise case and his grand procession with his followers before the questioning. BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala named Sisodia as the 'Godfather of Corruption'. He also alleged that the AAP leader is playing victim card as he is close to going jail today.

Shameful! Is this a celebration of corruption? A victory rally or some Nobel prize for corruption?



Godfather of Corruption Manish Sisodia visits FATHER OF NATION who was against Sharab!



Pehle karo Brashtachar, jaanch pe scream Victimhood & Atyachar , yeh inka Shishtachar ! pic.twitter.com/VwLnEeWegL — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 26, 2023

Poonawala took it to Twitter and said, "Shameful! Is this a celebration of corruption? A victory rally or some Nobel prize for corruption? Godfather of Corruption Manish Sisodia visits FATHER OF NATION who was against Sharab! Pehle karo Brashtachar, jaanch pe scream Victimhood & Atyachar , yeh inka Shishtachar !"

#WATCH | Converting corruption into event management won't help them hide corruption. AAP did not give any answer on liquor policy scam. One thing is clear that they are busy hiding the truth. They should give answers to CBI, event management isn't required: BJP's Sambit Patra pic.twitter.com/mYpGcPu83I — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

BJP leader Sambit Patra also criticised Sisodia and AAP for allegedly carrying out corruption. He also stated that they all are busy in hiding their truth. "Converting corruption into event management won't help them hide corruption. AAP did not give any answer on liquor policy scam. One thing is clear that they are busy hiding the truth. They should give answers to CBI, event management isn't required," said Sambit Patra.

Security beefed up out of Sisodia's residence

Security was ramped up outside his home by installing four-layer barricades and the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RFA) early morning. As per media reports, Sisodia is anticipated to arrive at the CBI's headquarters on Lodhi Road in the heart of Delhi by 11 a.m.

Sisodia was called for inquiry on last Sunday

Sisodia was initially called last Sunday, but he requested a delay in his questioning because of the ongoing Budget process. As a result, the CBI invited him to appear on February 26. Sisodia also handles the Finance responsibility in the Delhi Cabinet.