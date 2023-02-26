Delhi excise policy case: CM Kejriwal hints at Sisodia going to jail; says, 'Going to prison will be glory than curse'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia in Assembly today | Photo: PTI

Amid the high voltage drama before today's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogation of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal hinted of Sisodia going to jail today.

भगवान आपके साथ है मनीष। लाखों बच्चों और उनके पेरेंट्स की दुआयें आपके साथ हैं। जब आप देश और समाज के लिए जेल जाते हैं तो जेल जाना दूषण नहीं, भूषण होता है। प्रभू से कामना करता हूँ कि आप जल्द जेल से लौटें। दिल्ली के बच्चे, पैरेंट्स और हम सब आपका इंतज़ार करेंगे। https://t.co/h8VrIIYRTz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

Kejriwal mentioned in his latest tweet that blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with Sisodia. He also stated that Sisodia will be going to jail for the good, and going to jail will not be curse for him, but glory.

"God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Kejriwal's statements came after Sisodia's latest tweet where he mentioned that he'll be facing CBI interrogation again today and will fully cooperate in the investigation. He also stated that he is willing to go to jail.

"Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations." Sisodia tweeted from his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up outside his home by installing four-layer barricades and the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RFA). As per media reports, Sisodia is anticipated to arrive at the CBI's headquarters on Lodhi Road in the heart of Delhi by 11 a.m.