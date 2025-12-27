Uttar Pradesh News: Unnao Rape Case Survivor Questions CBI's Intent After It Challenges Kuldeep Sengar's Bail In SC | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Unnao rape survivor and her mother on Saturday expressed deep distrust in the Central Bureau of Investigation, even as the agency has approached the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to former Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The reaction came a day after the CBI filed a special leave petition against the Delhi High Court order dated December 23, 2025, which suspended Sengar’s life sentence and granted him bail pending appeal.

Questioning the agency’s intent, the survivor’s mother said trust in the CBI would be possible only if its officials spoke to the family directly. She alleged that the conduct of the investigation raised serious doubts. Recalling a court proceeding, she claimed that the investigating officer was seen speaking to Sengar’s daughter inside the courtroom. When asked whether he knew the survivor, the officer reportedly replied in open court that he did not know her.

The survivor accused the CBI of not standing firmly with her legal team at a crucial stage of the case. She said that had the agency supported their lawyer decisively, the outcome would have been different. According to her, the present situation would not have arisen if the CBI had acted with commitment at the right time.

Speaking about the condition of her family, the survivor said while others were celebrating, her family had been completely devastated. She said her father was killed, she and her husband lost their jobs, and the family was left without means of livelihood. She added that she has two newborn children and is struggling to survive.

The survivor also questioned the justice system, alleging that one family was intimidated while another was given relief. She said it was unjust that her family continued to suffer while the accused received legal concessions.

On Friday, the CBI moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s order granting bail to Sengar. The agency has sought a stay on the operation of the order, citing the gravity of the offence and its wider implications.

Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Although he has been granted bail in this case, he will remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.

The Delhi High Court order has triggered sharp political and social reactions, with the survivor’s family and opposition parties strongly criticising the decision. The pressure for urgent intervention by the Supreme Court has since intensified.