 Delhi Accident: Minor Rents Thar, Crashes Vehicles On Busy Noida Street After Spotting Family Member | Video
A 17-year-old driving a rented Mahindra Thar allegedly caused a chain collision in Noida’s Sector 24 near ESIC Hospital on Friday, injuring two people. The minor reportedly lost control after spotting a family member. The chaos was captured on video and went viral on social media. Police registered a rash driving case and are probing how an underage teen accessed the vehicle.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Viral video show chaos after a minor driving a rented Mahindra Thar rammed into multiple vehicles in Noida’s Sector 24 | X/@venom1s

A minor driving a rented Mahindra Thar SUV rammed into multiple parked vehicles and a two-wheeler in Noida on Friday, allegedly after spotting a family member on the road. The incident occurred near ESIC Hospital in Sector 24 and left two people injured. The chaos was captured on video and went viral on social media.

How the Accident Unfolded

According to report published in Hindustan times, the 17-year-old boy, who was driving the rented SUV along with his girlfriend, lost control of the vehicle, triggering a chain collision involving several parked vehicles and a two-wheeler. Chaos erupted at the spot following the crash, visuals of which have since gone viral on social media.

Injured Victims Identified

As reported by Hindustan Times, two individuals Pankaj and Sumit sustained injuries in the accident. Both were rushed for medical treatment. Their current condition has not been officially disclosed.

Minor Had Reportedly Run Away From Home

Media reports further state that the teenager had left his home in Delhi’s Kondli area on Wednesday afternoon and travelled to Noida to meet a friend. Investigators are now examining how the minor came into possession of a rented vehicle despite being underage and unlicensed.

Police Action and Probe

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving and causing injuries. Authorities are also probing the role of the rental company and the verification process followed before handing over the SUV.

Social Media Outrage

Following the circulation of the video, netizens slammed the teenager, accusing him of reckless behaviour and endangering lives. Several users also questioned how an underage individual without a driving licence was able to rent a high-powered vehicle, calling for stricter checks by rental agencies in the Delhi-NCR region.

