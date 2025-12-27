Uttar Pradesh News: Days After Sisters' Suicide, Their Pet Dog Succumbs To Illness In Lucknow | File Pic (Representational image)

Lucknow: Days after two sisters died by suicide in Lucknow’s Para police station area, their pet dog Tony also passed away on Saturday morning following a prolonged illness, adding to the tragedy that has shaken the family.

About The Incident

The incident is from Doda Kheda Jalalpur village under the Para police station limits. Kailash Singh lives there with his family. His daughters Radha Singh, 27, and Jiya Singh, 24, both graduates, had adopted a German Shepherd dog named Tony nearly nine years ago. The dog had been suffering from a serious stomach ailment for the past one month.

Despite treatment, Tony’s condition did not improve, which deeply distressed the two sisters. Family members said the worsening health of the dog pushed Radha and Jiya into depression.

On December 24, their mother Gulaba Devi sent the sisters to a nearby shop to buy household items. After returning home, the sisters told their mother that they had consumed phenyl purchased from the shop. They also requested her not to abandon Tony and to ensure his treatment. Soon after, both lost consciousness.

Gulaba Devi informed her elder son Veer Singh, while neighbours helped rush the sisters to Rani Laxmi Bai Hospital. Radha died on the way, while Jiya succumbed during treatment.

Family members said Tony was brought home when he was just a month old and the sisters shared a deep emotional bond with him. They would take him along on short trips and outings nearby. Tony was particularly fond of eggs, they recalled.

Following the sisters’ death, the family continued Tony’s treatment as requested by them. However, the dog died on Saturday morning due to the illness.

The family said they would perform Tony’s last rites and rituals, similar to those conducted for a family member, as the dog was an inseparable part of Radha and Jiya’s lives.