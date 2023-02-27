Delhi Court remands Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to CBI custody till March 4 in liquor policy scam

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI | Manish Sisodia's Twitter

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been remanded to five-days judicial custody in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had sought five-day custody of Sisodia, who was arrested by the investigative agency on Sunday after questioning the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader for over 8 hours.

Sisodia is one of the accused named in CBI's chargesheet filed in the case.

The CBI revealed that Sisodia was not cooperating with them during the investigation which is why he had to be arrested for his involvement in the excise policy scam.

"He gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the CBI said in a statement.