Delhi Building Collapse: 2 Workers Killed, Another Injured After 2-Storey old Structure Reduces To Rubble in Kabir Nagar

Two workers were killed and one injured after a two-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Kabir Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The building was being used as a garment factory. The deceased were identified as Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20) while the injured Rehan (22) is undergoing treatment and is said to be in critical condition.

#WATCH | Delhi: Two workers died, another was injured when a two-storey, old construction building in Kabir Nagar, Welcome collapsed late last night.



March 21, 2024

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that at 2:16 a.m. a call was received regarding the collapse of a two-storey, old building at Gali No. 4, Kabir Nagar in Welcome area following which a police team rushed to the spot. "Three workers were trapped under the debris. All three were extracted and rushed to the GTB hospital where two were declared brought dead while the third worker is critical and is under treatment," said the DCP.

The DCP further said that the owner of the building has been identified as Shahid and efforts were being made to trace him. "Legal action will be taken in the matter and further investigation is in progress," the DCP added. Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that after receiving a call regarding the building collapse, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "The search operation is going on," Garg added.