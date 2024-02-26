Video: CM Kejriwal, AAP MLAs 'Salute' Manish Sisodia In Delhi Assembly To Mark His 1 Year In Jail

AAP legislators in the Delhi Assembly on Monday rose from their chairs and gave a salute party leader Manish Sisodia on the day marking one year of his imprisonment in Delhi excise scam case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the house, said, "He (Manish Sisodia) achieved what no government could. History bears witness that whenever individuals of such caliber emerge to challenge the system, they face such injustices..."
AAP heaps praises on jailed leader
The AAP also posted several videos on its social media handles praising Sisodia for his work as education minister of the national capital.
In one of the posts, the Delhi-based party wrote, "Salute to 'Manish Sisodia', the father of education revolution in India. It is the misfortune of the country that the best education minister of the country is in jail for 1 year, and all the corrupt are in BJP. Manish ji, stay strong, the prayers of the children of the country are with you."
Kejriwal to go to Rajghat with party leaders
Sisodia was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 of the previous year and by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9, 2023.
To mark one year of Sisodia's incarceration, CM Kejriwal will visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat. It is reported that CM Kejriwal will visit Rajghat today with the entire cabinet of Delhi and legislators. Before going to Rajghat, the CM participated in the proceedings of the assembly.