 Video: CM Kejriwal, AAP MLAs 'Salute' Manish Sisodia In Delhi Assembly To Mark His 1 Year In Jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: CM Kejriwal, AAP MLAs 'Salute' Manish Sisodia In Delhi Assembly To Mark His 1 Year In Jail

Video: CM Kejriwal, AAP MLAs 'Salute' Manish Sisodia In Delhi Assembly To Mark His 1 Year In Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the house, said, "He (Manish Sisodia) achieved what no government could. History bears witness that whenever individuals of such caliber emerge to challenge the system, they face such injustices..."

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image

AAP legislators in the Delhi Assembly on Monday rose from their chairs and gave a salute party leader Manish Sisodia on the day marking one year of his imprisonment in Delhi excise scam case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the house, said, "He (Manish Sisodia) achieved what no government could. History bears witness that whenever individuals of such caliber emerge to challenge the system, they face such injustices..."

AAP heaps praises on jailed leader

The AAP also posted several videos on its social media handles praising Sisodia for his work as education minister of the national capital.

In one of the posts, the Delhi-based party wrote, "Salute to 'Manish Sisodia', the father of education revolution in India. It is the misfortune of the country that the best education minister of the country is in jail for 1 year, and all the corrupt are in BJP. Manish ji, stay strong, the prayers of the children of the country are with you."

Kejriwal to go to Rajghat with party leaders

Sisodia was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 of the previous year and by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9, 2023.

To mark one year of Sisodia's incarceration, CM Kejriwal will visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat. It is reported that CM Kejriwal will visit Rajghat today with the entire cabinet of Delhi and legislators. Before going to Rajghat, the CM participated in the proceedings of the assembly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is The Lady Cop Who Rescued Woman From Lynching Mob In Lahore? Meet Brave ASP Syeda Shehrbano...

Who Is The Lady Cop Who Rescued Woman From Lynching Mob In Lahore? Meet Brave ASP Syeda Shehrbano...

Jharkhand: Geeta Koda, Wife of Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, Likely to Quit Congress Today

Jharkhand: Geeta Koda, Wife of Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, Likely to Quit Congress Today

Gujarat: Notorious Bootlegger Arrested In Vadodara After Viral Video Shows Him Dancing With Liquor...

Gujarat: Notorious Bootlegger Arrested In Vadodara After Viral Video Shows Him Dancing With Liquor...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Openly Invites Congress Booth Workers To Join BJP, Says 'We...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Openly Invites Congress Booth Workers To Join BJP, Says 'We...

Disturbing CCTV VIDEO! Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi's Husband Shoots Her Dead In Rajasthan's...

Disturbing CCTV VIDEO! Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi's Husband Shoots Her Dead In Rajasthan's...