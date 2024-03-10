Delhi Horror: Man, Who Fell Inside 40-Feet-Deep Jal Board Borewell, Found Dead By Rescue Team

An unnamed individual was discovered dead by the rescue team after he accidentally fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board treatment plant located in the Keshopur Mandi area late last night. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), overseeing the rescue operation, retrieved the body from the borewell.

Authorities were initially informed around 1 am about a child falling into the borewell in Keshopur. However, it was later clarified that it was an adult trapped inside.

Kamaljit Sehrawat, the BJP candidate from West Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has accused the Delhi Jal Board of negligence. Sehrawat remarked, "If there was barricading, the child would not have fallen. Atishi will come out and give false consolation. Norms should be strictly followed."

Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, informed about the man's demise through her official X handle. “The deceased was a male aged around 30 years. How they entered the borewell room, how they fell inside the borewell – this will be investigated by the police," she said.

Atishi who visited the treatment plant in the morning, clarified that it wasn't a child but an adult who was trapped inside, and noted that the borewell was in a locked room.

However, police sources dismissed the likelihood of forcible entry, suggesting instead that the individual might have gained access through a damaged wall.

Chief Minister Kejriwal stated that strict action will be taken against the accountable officer, and all disused government and private borewells will be securely sealed within 48 hours.