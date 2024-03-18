Robbery Gone Wrong! Chain Snatchers Try To Rob Encounter Specialist At Gunpoint In Delhi's Nehru Park, Cop Takes Them Down All Alone

Two thieves made an attempt to rob a jogger at the entrance of Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri on Saturday evening, but their plan didn't go as expected. Despite their efforts, they couldn't successfully snatch the man's chain. Resorting to violence, they pulled out a firearm, attacked the man, and threatened him with it.

Despite being held at gunpoint, they forcefully tore off the chain from the man's neck and fled the scene.

Robbery goes wrong for robbers

This incident, which would typically be recorded as just another robbery attempt, took a different turn. The victim turned out to be Vinod Badola, a highly decorated encounter specialist from the Delhi Police's special cell, who was also trained in Krav Maga.

In a sudden shift of events, the unarmed officer, clad in his tracksuit, decided to confront the armed snatchers alone. What ensued was a gripping sequence as Badola chased the snatchers on foot and engaged in a fierce physical struggle with them. Managing to overpower and disarm one of the perpetrators, while the other escaped, Badola didn't back down. He promptly contacted the police emergency hotline (112) and collaborated with the local police to track down the second culprit. Despite the fugitive's attempt to blend in with the crowd, he was eventually apprehended.

Identified as Gaurav from Sarojini Nagar and Pawan Dev from a slum cluster on Tughlaq Road, the two snatchers faced severe charges related to attempted robbery causing harm.

Who is Vinod Badola?

Badola, aged 48, has been involved in numerous high-profile operations and encounters during his career. Notably, in October 2013, he and his team successfully located and neutralized gangster Nitu Dabodia, who posed a threat to the city's business community. Additionally, Badola has played a crucial role in various anti-terrorism operations, earning him accolades such as the Union Home Minister's Special Operations Medal.

Moreover, he played a pivotal role in uncovering a previously unknown method of smuggling narcotics by a Taliban-affiliated cartel. This operation led to the seizure of approximately 330 kg of heroin valued at Rs 1,320 crore, marking the largest narcotics bust in Delhi Police's history at the time.

The recent robbery incident on March 16 within the jurisdiction of the Chanakyapuri police station saw two assailants attempting to snatch a victim's chain. However, both culprits were swiftly apprehended and taken into custody. The police have obtained CCTV footage from the vicinity and have intensified surveillance in the area as a precautionary measure.