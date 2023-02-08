Delhi liquor policy scam: Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha's ex-CA arrested by CBI

TRS leader K Kavitha | ANI

Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, aka KCR's daughter and councillor K Kavitha's former Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, was arrested by CBI on Wednesday in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. He will be produced in court today.

He was arrested by the central agency for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy and for causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

Delhi Excise Policy case | CBI arrested Hyderabad based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla for his alleged role in formulation & implementation of Delhi Excise Policy & causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners: CBI — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

