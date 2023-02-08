e-Paper Get App
Delhi liquor policy scam: Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha's ex-CA arrested by CBI

K Kavitha's former CA was arrested on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
TRS leader K Kavitha | ANI
Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, aka KCR's daughter and councillor K Kavitha's former Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, was arrested by CBI on Wednesday in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. He will be produced in court today.

He was arrested by the central agency for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy and for causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

