Delhi Crime: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj says accident culprit Manoj Mittal is from BJP, police trying to shield him

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Monday that one of the culprits of the Delhi hit and drag on New Year's Day was a BJP leader and the victim who died in the accident was "probably sexually assaulted and raped".

Bharadwaj also accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and cops of sheilding the accused, who have been sent to three-day police custody.

He also said that the Delhi police is showing a "lax attitude", adding that the situation was a "clear case of connivance". He even said the five were charged with "weak sections" under the Indian Penal Code "to shield the accused persons".

"Had LG been serious, he would have taken action yesterday," Bharadwaj told India Today.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Manoj Mittal (27), a ration dealer, Mithun (26), a hairdresser, and Deepak Khanna (26), a Gramin Seva car driver. Amit Khanna (25), a bank employee in Uttam Nagar, worked in the bank on a contract basis.

The accused told the police that they met with an accident but didn't realise that a girl was stuck underneath their vehicle.

All five were allegedly in the car when it hit the 20-year-old victim Anjali Singh. She got stuck under the car and was allegedly dragged for 12 kms. CCTV footage from the site shows the car making a U-turn in the Kanjhawala area. The body of the woman is visible under the vehicle.

Refuting their claims, Bharadwaj said, "Even if a polythene gets stuck under our car, it starts making a noise, and we get down and check. Here, a body was dragged for 12 km. And police are saying the music was so loud that the accused were clueless about it."

Bharadwaj also challenged DCP Harendra Singh, who had ruled out the rape angle from the case and warned people of strict action for spreading fake theories on social media.

"I am demanding a probe into the sexual assault allegations. I dare DCP Harendra Singh to arrest me. Such audacity! Journalists are being threatened, forced to delete tweets," Bharadwaj said.

Protests in Sultanpuri

A massive protest is currently underway outside the Sulanpuri police station over the death of Anjali Singh on January 1.

"The postmortem of the deceased girl will be conducted by a board of doctors, section 304 of the IPC has also been added to the FIR so that the accused does not get bail easily," DCP Harendra Singh said.