Delhi Crime: LG VK Saxena tweets after woman dragged by car dies, says 'head hangs in shame'

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime", tweeted Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday after a 20-year-old girl was killed. "shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators," he added after the girl's scooter was hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres in the national capital.

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," he further added.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let us together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

'Daughter left home around 5-6 pm for work': victim's mother

The victim’s mother told ANI, “She used to work for events. My daughter left home yesterday evening at around 5-6 pm, saying that she will return.”

“I called her at 9 pm to bring vegetables while returning home. She told me that she’ll return by 10-11 pm. After that, I didn’t recieve her call and I took medicines and went off to sleep and don’t know what happened in between,” the deceased mother said,” adding that the next morning a call came regarding the incident.

She said that she hadn’t seen her daughter, since then and had not received information about her.