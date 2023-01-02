Delhi crime: DCW chief Swati Maliwal questions police 'Was woman dragged under car sexually harassed?' Watch video

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal | Twitter/SwatiJaiHind

On Monday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal requested city police to clarify whether the 20-year-old woman, who died after her scooter was struck by a car, was sexually harassed and whether the suspect had a criminal background.

Maliwal has a series of questions for the Delhi Police, which she posted on her Twitter handle: "Was she killed like this after she protested over the harassment?"

"I have some questions for Delhi Police -- Was the woman sexually harassed by the accused? Was she killed like this after she protested over the harassment? For how many kilometres was she dragged by the car? Was there no checkpost or OCR van deployed on the stretch that she (was) dragged on?" Maliwal asked.

"Did the accused men have previous criminal cases against them? We have issued summons to Delhi Police and want them to answer these questions. Till when will our girls be killed like this?" she asked.

Accused have been arrested

All five accused in the Delhi accident case, in which a 20-year-old girl was dragged under a car, have been arrested.

"As per our investigation, it was a fatal accident. All 5 persons who were present in the car were arrested. They will be produced before the court today. The postmortem of the deceased girl will be conducted by a board of doctors, section 304 of the IPC has also been added to the FIR so that the accused does not get bail easily: Harendra Kumar Singh, DCP Outer District," said Harendra K Singh, DCP Outer District.

Mother of the deceased claims foul play

"I had a conversation with her at around 9pm, she said she'll return by 3-4am. She used to work as an event planner for weddings. In the morning, I got a call from the police and was informed about the accident. I was taken to police station and was made to wait," the deceased's mother said to ANI.

"When my brother arrived at PS, he was told about the death of my daughter. My brother told me about it. My daughter was the only person earning in our family. She was wearing so many clothes, but not a single piece of cloth was there on her body, what kind of accident was it," she further added.