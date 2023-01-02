Delhi crime: New CCTV footage shows girl under the car while taking a U-turn; shocking video surfaces

New CCTV footage from Ladpur village in Delhi, where eyewitness Deepak Dahiya owns a candy store, shows the Maruti Baleno car making a U-turn on the road. |

The 20-year-old girl was dragged under the accused's vehicle for more than an hour, according to a new, high-quality security camera video that supports the eyewitness story that she was killed on Sunday early in the morning after her scooter was allegedly hit by a car.

Mother of the deceased claims foul play

"I had a conversation with her at around 9pm, she said she'll return by 3-4am. She used to work as an event planner for weddings. In the morning, I got a call from the police and was informed about the accident. I was taken to police station and was made to wait," the deceased's mother said to ANI.

"When my brother arrived at PS, he was told about the death of my daughter. My brother told me about it. My daughter was the only person earning in our family. She was wearing so many clothes, but not a single piece of cloth was there on her body, what kind of accident was it," she further added.

Arvind Kejriwal calls it shameful act

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, described the act as "shameful" and expressed his desire that those responsible would face the harshest penalties.

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," he tweeted from his Twitter account.

'Not an accident, something wrong must have happened': Victim's uncle

Denying the claims of an accident, the victim’s maternal uncle said, “The girl was dragged for around 10 meters. Scooty and the body has been found in two different places.” “It is not an accident, after seeing that girl alone, something wrong must have happened with her, that’s why the scooty and the body were found at two different places,” he alleged.

Earlier in the day, the police informed that a woman was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels. The condition of the woman was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

'Daughter left home around 5-6 pm for work': victim's mother

The victim’s mother told ANI, “She used to work for events. My daughter left home yesterday evening at around 5-6 pm, saying that she will return.”

“I called her at 9 pm to bring vegetables while returning home. She told me that she’ll return by 10-11 pm. After that, I didn’t recieve her call and I took medicines and went off to sleep and don’t know what happened in between,” the deceased mother said,” adding that the next morning a call came regarding the incident.

She said that she hadn’t seen her daughter, since then and had not received information about her.