Delhi crime: All 5 accused present in car arrested, new CCTV visuals confirm eyewitness' claim

Delhi crime: All 5 accused present in car arrested, new CCTV visuals confirms eyewitness' claim |

All five accused in the Delhi accident case, in which a 20-year-old girl was dragged under a car, have been arrested.

"As per our investigation, it was a fatal accident. All 5 persons who were present in the car were arrested. They will be produced before the court today. The postmortem of the deceased girl will be conducted by a board of doctors, section 304 of the IPC has also been added to the FIR so that the accused does not get bail easily: Harendra Kumar Singh, DCP Outer District," said Harendra K Singh, DCP Outer District.

The 20-year-old girl was dragged under the accused's vehicle for more than an hour, according to a new, high-quality security camera video that supports the eyewitness story that she was killed on Sunday early in the morning after her scooter was allegedly hit by a car.

New CCTV footage from Ladpur village in Delhi, where eyewitness Deepak Dahiya owns a candy store, shows the Maruti Baleno car making a U-turn on the road.

Mother of the deceased claims foul play

"I had a conversation with her at around 9pm, she said she'll return by 3-4am. She used to work as an event planner for weddings. In the morning, I got a call from the police and was informed about the accident. I was taken to police station and was made to wait," the deceased's mother said to ANI.

"When my brother arrived at PS, he was told about the death of my daughter. My brother told me about it. My daughter was the only person earning in our family. She was wearing so many clothes, but not a single piece of cloth was there on her body, what kind of accident was it," she further added.



