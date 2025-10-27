 CM Chandrababu Naidu Orders Precautionary Steps As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Pradesh Coast, PM Modi Reviews Situation
CM Chandrababu Naidu Orders Precautionary Steps As Cyclone Montha Nears Andhra Pradesh Coast, PM Modi Reviews Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Naidu over the phone and enquired about the cyclone, following which IT Minister Nara Lokesh has been asked to coordinate with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) & Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (R) | File Pic

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to take precautionary measures in places where there is scope for rains and floods in light of cyclone Montha, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

The CM held a review meeting with officials over the cyclone at Real Time Governance System (RTGS).

"The CM ordered advance action in places where rains and floods are likely. He told officials to strengthen the banks of canals to prevent crop loss," an official release said.

Naidu instructed officials to monitor the movement of the cyclone on an hourly basis.

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Krishna district for two days from Monday, the release said.

Likewise, heavy rains are expected in Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu and West Godavari districts.

Later, the weather system is expected to move further north-northwestwards to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of up to 110 kmph.

