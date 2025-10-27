Who Is Tenzin Yangki? Former IAS Officer's Daughter Becomes First Woman IPS From Arunachal Pradesh

IPS Officer Tenzin Yangki |

Tenzin Yangki has etched her name in history by becoming the first woman from the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh to join the Indian Police Service (IPS). Her remarkable achievement has been widely celebrated on social media, with users across India congratulating her for creating history through her dedication and hard work. Among her admirers, prominent industrialist Anand Mahindra shared Tenzin’s inspiring journey on social media.

Taking to X, Mahindra described Yangki as “an academician, a civil servant, and now an IPS officer.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Tenzin Yangki from Tawang has become the first woman from Arunachal Pradesh to join the Indian Police Service. An academician, a civil servant, and now an IPS officer, she carries forward the legacy of service from her parents while carving her own path of excellence,” he wrote.

Mahindra further added, “Being first is never easy. It means you walk alone at first, so that others may one day walk beside you. Don’t be afraid of walking alone today, thers will follow.”

About Tenzin Yangki

Tenzin Yangki became the first female IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh after completing her Phase I training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. She secured an All India Rank of 545 in the 2022 UPSC examination.

On October 17, IPS Yangki participated in the passing-out parade for the 77th batch of IPS officers, which set a new benchmark with 36% female representation. She hails from a family deeply rooted in public service — her late father, Thupten Tempa, was a former IAS officer and minister, while her mother, Jigmi Choden, is a retired Secretary in the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Yangki’s journey towards success began in 2017 when she cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination, reflecting her early commitment to serving the nation. Her accomplishment marks a historic milestone for the state, inspiring young women to dream big and pursue excellence in public administration. It also underscores the growing empowerment of women in Arunachal Pradesh and the region’s potential to contribute significantly to national progress.