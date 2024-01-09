IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla Makes History As Maharashtra's First Woman DGP; Pledges Strict Action & Focus On Women's Safety

Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla takes charge as Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. | ANI

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla assumed the role of Director General of Police (DGP) for the state of Maharashtra on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to hold this position. Upon taking charge, she expressed optimism about starting her work in a fresh and positive environment.

Shukla asserted that strict action would be taken against those who violate it, as no one is above the law. Responding to questions about opposition to her appointment, she explained that having been out of the state for two years, her return marks a fresh start on a positive note.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Newly appointed DGP of Maharashtra, Rashmi Shukla says, "...We are also going to have new challenges like cybercrime & we are going to spread awareness about it...Another important thing that I noticed is the accidents that happen on highways. We will work to… pic.twitter.com/TQqNHbF55V — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

Women safety a top concern for Shukla

Highlighting her priorities, Shukla stated that ensuring the safety of women would be a top concern, and she pledged to prevent any unfair treatment towards women. Expressing confidence in the existing law and order situation, she affirmed her commitment to maintaining stability.

Addressing ongoing protests related to Maratha reservation, particularly an upcoming demonstration led by Manoj Jarange Patil on January 20, Shukla indicated that she would discuss the matter with officials and formulate an appropriate response.

Pledges to raise awareness on cyber crime

With 33 years of experience in the state, Shukla expressed her satisfaction at returning after a two-year gap. She pledged to raise awareness to curb the rising trend of cyber crime and outlined her plans to reduce accidents on state highways, ensuring justice for all components of the state police.

Shukla acknowledged the state police's commendable work on narcotics and announced a forthcoming campaign to deter youth from drug use. As a 1988 batch IPS officer and former chief of Sashastra Seema Bal, she was brought back from SSB to assume the role of Director General for Maharashtra, succeeding Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, who had temporarily held the position following the retirement of Rajneesh Seth on December 31, 2023.