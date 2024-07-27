Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains Today; AQI In Satisfactory Category At 58

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: The city experienced cloudy skies with light to moderate rain showers and gusty winds on Saturday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that this cloudy weather will continue, with moderate rain showers expected in both the city and its suburbs throughout the afternoon and evening.

Today's Weather Update

Mumbai's temperatures today range from a minimum of 25°C to a maximum of 31°C, averaging around 30°C. Moderate rain is anticipated to persist throughout the day, with winds blowing steadily from the westerly direction at 11.1 km/h. The sun rose at 6:14 am and will set around 7:17 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is expected to slightly rise to 26°C from Sunday to Tuesday. The IMD forecasts a slight drop to 25°C on Wednesday and Thursday. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 25-26°C, with maximum temperatures ranging between 30-31°C.

Rain Forecast For Coming Days

Cloudy skies and moderate to occasional heavy rains are forecast for the upcoming week in Mumbai. Heavy rains and thundershowers have lashed the city in the past couple of weeks. Due to the continuous rains, temperatures have notably decreased, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved, falling within the 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's AQI for PM10 particles is currently at 58, classified as 'satisfactory.' According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate.'