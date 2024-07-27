Navi Mumbai: 3-Storey Building Collapses In Shahbaz Village, Several People Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface

ANI

Navi Mumbai: On Saturday at around 4.30 am, the residents of Shahbaaz village in CBD Belapur woke up to the sound of a building collapse after a G plus three-storeyed building collapsed. A total of 52 people ran outside the building when they realised about the collapse, two were pulled out alive and two were feared trapped inside.

Statement Of A Survivor

“At around 3.45 am, I got a call from the lady who stays below my flat saying that there is a crack in the building. She did not have everyone’s number but I had so I called everyone. We all ran out without taking anything in our hands. By 4.30 am the building collapsed. Yesterday someone told me that something at the salon on the ground floor was cracking. I assumed that some work would be going on. We all would have died if I would had not got the call. The owner of the house used to get the maintenance done as and when required but we never thought it was in bad condition,” Zoya Deshmukh, a survivor said.

Details Revealed By Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav

Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav said, “We got a call at around 4.50 am at CBD Belapur fire station about the collapse in Shahbaaz village. When we reached here, we found that there were two people who were stuck in the debris. They were identified as Saif Ali and Ruksar Khatun, who were pulled out alive. Mohamamd Siraj along with one more is feared stuck. Right now, there are fire officials and staff from Vashi, CBD Belapur, and Nerul fire brigade consisting of 70 people along with the NDRF team at the spot.”

Another survivor Satish Gond said, “The column had visible cracks since two days but we were staying as no one knew the consequences. We are workers, we do not know anything and we continued staying. Since last night small noises started coming of wall cracking, tile breaking and there was fear among us. A total of around 50 people stayed in 17 flats and the two shops that the building had.”

Official Statement Of Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, Kailash Shinde

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde who reached the spot at around 6 am, said, “Little before 5 am, the collapse happened at sector 19 in Shabaaz village. A total of 39 people and 13 children came out just before the collapse. The rescued people have been sent to rescue shelter. The building is just 10-year-old and we would be investigating why it collapsed in such a short period.”