Mumbai: Woman Killed, 3 Injured In Grant Road Building Collapse Amid Heavy Rain; Arvind Sawant Visits Site (VIDEO) |

Mumbai: A tragic building collapse in Mumbai's Grant Road area has claimed the life of one woman and left three others injured, with 13 people rescued from the rubble. On Saturday morning, the balcony of a four-storey residential building collapsed in South Mumbai during heavy rainfall. The incident occurred at Rubinissa Manzil, located near Grant Road Railway Station on Sleater Road, Grant Road (W), around 11:00 AM.

The structure was declared dangerous by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier. A notice had also been issued to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which owns the building. A large portion of the second and third floors' balconies, along with the ground of the fourth floor, partially collapsed, leaving some sections hanging precariously. The building's structure, already weak, was further compromised by incessant rain, leading to the crash.

The rescue operation, led by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), was challenging due to the precarious nature of the collapse. "The balcony portion and slab portion of the second and third floors had partially collapsed, and some portion was hanging precariously," said an MFB official. MFB mobilized four Fire Engines (FE), one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV), one Rescue Vehicle (RV), and one Turntable Ladder (TTL) to the site.

A total of 13 persons, including six males, six females, and one child, were rescued by the MFB from the rubble of the collapsed building. Of the injured, four were rushed to Bhatia Hospital, where one female was declared brought dead. Dr. Bhavesh from Bhatia Hospital confirmed that one female victim, Veena Wadia (70), was declared dead.

While the three others - Atul Shah (55), Nikesh Shah (26), and Vijay Aanand (25) - are undergoing treatment. The rescue operation was a challenging one, with rescue workers having to navigate through the debris to reach those trapped. Sidhhesh Dinesh Palija, 30 year old man is currently admitted to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital.

Shiv Sena UBT MP, Arvind Sawant, visited the site to inspect the situation and learn about the rescue efforts. He also met with the injured at Bhatia Hospital, offering them reassurance and support, emphasizing that the Shiv Sena party stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

The building's dilapidated state, coupled with the relentless monsoon rains, contributed to the collapse. The MFB is continuing to monitor the site, as parts of the building's front portion remain hanging precariously.