Mumbai Building Collapse: Initial Probe Says Structural Weaknesses & Lack Of Maintenance Lead To Grant Road Tragedy That Claimed 1 Life

Mumbai Building Collapse: Initial Probe Says Structural Weaknesses & Lack Of Maintenance Lead To Grant Road Crash That Claimed 1 Life |

Mumbai: A partial house collapse at Rubinissa Manzil, located near Grant Road Railway Station on Sleater Road, has triggered a large-scale emergency response in Mumbai. The incident, which occurred on July 20, at approximately 11:00 AM, saw the balcony and slab portions of the second and third floors of the ground-plus-four structure give way, leaving several residents stranded and necessitating immediate rescue operations.

The initial report was filed by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), who swiftly declared a Level I emergency call at 11:06 AM. Multiple agencies were mobilized, including the MFB, local police, 108 ambulance services, and ward staff. The MFB deployed a substantial force to the scene, including four fire engines, one quick response vehicle (QRV), one rescue van (RV), and one turntable ladder (TTL), to manage the precarious situation and facilitate the rescue operations.

7-8 residents trapped on fourth floor

The primary concern was the safety of 7 to 8 residents who were trapped on the fourth floor of the partially collapsed building. Rescue operations were carried out with utmost urgency, utilizing a variety of rescue tools and techniques to navigate the dangerous debris and precariously hanging portions of the structure. The coordinated efforts of the rescue teams resulted in the successful rescue of 13 individuals, comprising six men, six women, and one child.

Among the rescued, three individuals sustained injuries and were promptly transported to Bhatia Hospital for medical attention. The injured have been identified as Atul Shaha, a 55-year-old male, Nikesh Shaha, a 26-year-old male, and Vijay Aanand, a 25-year-old male. Tragically, one female, approximately 70 years old and yet to be identified, was declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Incident highlights conditions of old buildings

The incident has highlighted the precarious conditions of some old buildings in the city, raising questions about structural safety and maintenance. The MFB and other agencies continue to work diligently at the site, ensuring that no further incidents occur and that the remaining structure is secure.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collapse. Preliminary assessments suggest that structural weaknesses and potential lack of maintenance could be contributing factors. Residents and property owners in the vicinity have been urged to report any signs of structural damage or instability to the authorities immediately to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.