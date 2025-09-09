Railways To Add 2 Sleeper Coaches To LTT–Secunderabad Duronto Express On Permanent Basis | File Pic (Representational Image)

Railways will add 2 Sleeper Coaches to Train no 12219 / 12220 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Secunderabad Duronto Express on a permanent basis.

Details are as under:

Train no 12219 / 12220 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Secunderabad Duronto Express

Old Composition

One First AC, Four AC-2Tier, Ten AC-3Tier, 1 Second Seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake van, 1 Generator Car, and 1 Pantry Car. – 18 Coaches

Revised composition

One First AC, Four AC-2Tier, Ten AC-3Tier, 2 Sleeper Coaches, 1 Second Seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake van, 1 Generator Car and 1 Pantry Car.- 20 Coaches

Train no 12219 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Secunderabad Duronto Express will run with revised composition ex LTT with effect from 17.9.2025

Train no 12220 Secunderabad - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duronto Express will run with revised composition ex Secunderabad with effect from 16.9.2025

Reservation: Bookings for additional Sleeper Coaches in train No 12219 will open on 10.09.2025 at all computerized reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings and halts of these trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.