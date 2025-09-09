 Railways To Add 2 Sleeper Coaches To LTT–Secunderabad Duronto Express On Permanent Basis
Indian Railways will permanently add two Sleeper Class coaches to Train No. 12219/12220 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Secunderabad Duronto Express, increasing its composition from 18 to 20 coaches. The revised setup will apply from Sept 16–17, 2025. Reservations for the new Sleeper berths open on Sept 10 via IRCTC and booking counters.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Railways To Add 2 Sleeper Coaches To LTT–Secunderabad Duronto Express On Permanent Basis | File Pic (Representational Image)

Railways will add 2 Sleeper Coaches to Train no 12219 / 12220 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Secunderabad Duronto Express on a permanent basis.

Details are as under:

Train no 12219 / 12220 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Secunderabad Duronto Express

Old Composition

One First AC, Four AC-2Tier, Ten AC-3Tier, 1 Second Seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake van, 1 Generator Car, and 1 Pantry Car. – 18 Coaches

Revised composition

One First AC, Four AC-2Tier, Ten AC-3Tier, 2 Sleeper Coaches, 1 Second Seating & Luggage cum Guard’s brake van, 1 Generator Car and 1 Pantry Car.- 20 Coaches

Train no 12219 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Secunderabad Duronto Express will run with  revised composition ex LTT with effect from 17.9.2025

Train no 12220  Secunderabad - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duronto Express will run with  revised composition ex  Secunderabad with effect from 16.9.2025

Reservation: Bookings for additional Sleeper Coaches in  train No 12219  will open on 10.09.2025 at all computerized reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings and halts of these trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

