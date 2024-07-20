Mumbai: 1 Woman Dead, 3 Injured After Portion Of Building Collapses Near Grant Road Station; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Mumbai, a woman died and at least three others were injured when portions of a balcony and slab of an old building collapsed. The incident took place near Grant Road station on Saturday, July 20 at around 10:30 am. A part of the balcony and slab portions of the second and third floor of the Rubinissa Manzil building collapsed.

As per an IANS report, "Seven to eight residents were stranded on the top floor of the four-storied building and the Mumbai Fire Brigade along with police, ambulances and civic staffers rushed to launch a rescue operation. After around an hour, the body of one was retrieved from the debris and the injured were rushed to the nearby Bhatia Hospital for treatment. More persons are still feared to be trapped under the rubble and hectic efforts are underway to save them, said the BMC Disaster Control."

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it to be a level I emergency. Rescue teams have sprung into action and the work to ensure everyone is safely rescued from the structure is underway in full swing.

Vehicular traffic hit

Mumbai traffic police took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Due to part of a building collapse near Grant Road Station West, the station road is closed for vehicular traffic."

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Mumbai since past few days as Mumbaikars are battling traffic snarks and waterlogging. Wlogging was witnessed across Mumbai as heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the city. South Mumbai and Thane district witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday morning.

ग्रँट रोड स्टेशन पश्चिम जवळ इमारतीचा काही भाग कोसळल्यामुळे स्टेशन रोड वाहनांच्या वाहतुकीसाठी बंद आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdates

Due to part of a building collapse near Grant Road Station West, the station road is closed for vehicular traffic. #MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 20, 2024

Meanwhile, DRM - Mumbai Central, WR took to X and said, "Due to the waterlogging in the Porbandar - Kanalus Section, Bhavnagar Division Train no. 19003 Dadar -Bhusaval Khandesh Exp of dated 21/07/2024 is cancelled. The inconvenience caused is highly regretted."