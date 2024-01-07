'Cancel Rashmi Shukla's Appointment As Maha DGP': Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Terms Senior IPS Officer's New Role As 'Illegal'

NCP spokesperson Vidya Chavan (L) IPS Rashmi Shukla - Maharashtra DGP (R) |

Mumbai: The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, has raised concerns over the appointment of IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as the state Director General of Police (DGP). NCP spokesperson Vidya Chavan stated that the appointment violates UPSC norms, as Shukla, set to retire in five months, falls short of the required six-month service tenure.

Violation of Election Commission Norms

Chavan further contended that Shukla's appointment breaches Election Commission norms. She highlighted Shukla's association with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and also pointed to two criminal cases registered against Shukla during the Maha Vikas Aghadi regime for unauthorised phone tapping.

Chavan then suggested a political motive behind Shukla's appointment, alleging that Fadnavis orchestrated the decision with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

NCP leader Eknath Khadse emphasized that as the leader of the state police, Shukla should act responsibly and impartially, despite the controversy surrounding her appointment. He had previously accused Shukla of intercepting his phone while she served as the state intelligence chief.

Rashmi Shukla Assumes DGP Position

Rashmi Shukla, a senior IPS officer from the 1988 batch, took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Maharashtra on January 4. Her appointment marks a historic moment as she becomes the first woman to hold this position in the state.

The Maharashtra home department issued the appointment order, and Shukla's tenure is initially set for six months, aligning with her retirement in June 2024. The government however reserves the option to extend her term.

A meeting of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on December 29 approved Shukla's name from a list of three officers for the DGP post. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers subsequently made the decision, issuing the appointment order on January 4.

'Buddy Cop' Shukla

Shukla has worked as the police commissioner of Pune. She is known for the launching of initiatives like 'Buddy Cop,' a measure for women's safety. This initiative was taken for the safety of women working late nights at call centres and software companies. Under this programme, Pune Police had designated 10 policemen as 'Buddy Cops' at every police station, for every 100-150 working women.