'Chhota Top Hai, Salar Ka Beta Hai': Asaduddin Owaisi Doubles Down On Navneet Rana's '15 Seconds' Challenge, Praises Brother Akbaruddin

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, during election rally countered the BJP's Amravati Candidate Navneet Rana's statement paised younger brother Asaduddin Owaisi.

Asaduddion on Friday shared a video of his election rally speech from his official X handle, in which he can be heard saying, "Am I a chicken, tell me where to come."

"Chhota Top hai, Salar ka beta hai, kisi ke baap ka bhi sunne wala nahi hai wo", wrote Asaduddion while sharing the video.

Chhota Top hai, Salar ka beta hai, kisi ke baap ka bhi sunne wala nahi hai wo



pic.twitter.com/IH2J3iNRZc — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 10, 2024

"MP Sahiba Jo Maharashtra se aakar chhote chhote ...Arre chhote ko rok kar rakh hu, jis din maine chhote ko bola ki ab main aaram karta hu tum phir sambhal lo, phir tum sambhalo, tumko malum hai ki chhota kya hai? nahi malum tomko. Top hai wo....salar ka beta hai..bahut mushkil se samajha kar baithana padta hai unko, aur unko samjhane wale ka maan Asaduddin Owaisi hai, aur kisi ke baap ki nahi sunane wala hai chhota," says Owaisi in the video.

(The MP who came from Maharashtra says chhote chhote.

"15 second chahiye inko 15 second, murgi ka baccha hoon main? bola kahan par aana hai, aata hoon main. Tumhare pappa se puchho, dilli wale pappa se puchho aur batao ki tumhare ghar par aau, tumhare office par aau batao" Owaisi.

Meanwhile, criminal case has been registered against BJP MP Navneet Rana for her controversial remarks during an election rally in Shadnagar of Cyberabad police Commissionarate.

Actress-turned politician, Navneet Rana, while campaigning for Madhavi Latha, who is the BJP's candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, brought up a decade-old controversial statement of Akbaruddin Owaisi, in which he had said, "It would take them all of '15 minutes' to balance out the "Hindu-Muslim ratio" in the country."

Hitting back at Akbaruddin Owaisi for his statement, Rana on Wednesday stated, "The younger brother says 'remove the police for 15 minutes so that we can show them what we can do'. I want to tell the younger brother (Akbaruddin) that it might take you 15 minutes, but it will only take us 15 seconds...it will take us all of 15 seconds if we come to the forefront."