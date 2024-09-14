Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple In Connaught Place A Day After Release From Jail; Video

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Saturday, a day after he came out of Tihar jail.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh also offered prayers at the Hanuman temple with Kejriwal.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh offer prayers at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.



Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail yesterday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in… pic.twitter.com/aZbB9L6XYi — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

Supreme Court Of India Grants Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court on Friday, granted Kejriwal bail in the Delhi excise policy case. The apex court, however, also set certain limitations, like barring him from entering the CM office and signing files.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Lawyer Speaks On Bail Conditions

Kejriwal's lawyer, Rishikesh Kumar, while speaking to ANI, listed out the bail condition set by SC.

"Conditions given are the furnishing of a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh each has to be submitted. This is being done. The second condition imposed is that he will join the trial on each date unless an exemption is moved by him."

#WATCH | On Supreme Court granting bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal, CM's lawyer Rishikesh Kumar says, "Conditions given are the furnishing of a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh each has to be submitted. This is being done...The second condition imposed is that he will join the trial on each… pic.twitter.com/orzirJzYa5 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

He further added that some other conditions imposed by the court are similar to those when he was granted bail in ED arrest.

"Other conditions are similar to the conditions that have been imposed in the ED matter. That signing of the document and working as the CM is not allowed."

Arvind Kejriwal will have to move an application if he wants to modify the conditions imposed by CM, "considering that SC may modify those conditions which have been imposed in ED matter," Advocate Kumar said.

To summarise the conditions applied by SC, Delhi CM has to submit a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh. He cannot make any comments about the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal cannot enter the CM office and sign official documents unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanctions. He can't enter the CM office or Delhi secretariat. The Chief Minister will have to be present for trial unless exempted by the court.

Why Was Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested?

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

On June 26, 2024, Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.