Video: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Walks Out Of Tihar Jail As AAP Supporters Dance To Beats Of Dhol-Tasha, Burn Firecrackers

In a massive boost to Aam Aadmi Party, its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, walked out of the Tihar jail on Friday evening hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal, who was behind bars for 155 days, was received by his wife and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Atishi outside the Tihar jail gate number 3. A jubilant Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present on the occasion.

'I want to thank those who prayed for me. My life is dedicated to this nation. I have struggled a lot in life; I have fought a lot and faced a lot but God has always been on my side. I am truthful, I was right, and that is why God helped me. They put me behind bars; they thought they could break my spirits. I want to say that I am 100% more stronger today. They can’t break my spirits. I will continue to fight,” said Kejriwal outside the Tihar jail amid massive sloganeering.

Watch the videos here:

साज़िश पर सत्य की जीत हुई। तिहाड़ जेल से बाहर आए CM अरविंद केजरीवाल। LIVE https://t.co/1eVNK559Lb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 13, 2024

#WATCH | AAP workers dance and celebrate outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.



CM Kejriwal has been granted bail by the Supreme Court today in the Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/y7VJy4Jzuf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

#WATCH | Firecrackers being burst by AAP workers outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.



CM Kejriwal has been granted bail by the Supreme Court today in the Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/1EWqECNblp — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Posters of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal put up outside the Tihar jail ahead of his release.



He has been granted bail by the Supreme Court today in the Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/H55sgI7cTQ — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

Following the court's order, earlier in the day, a joyous Sunita Kejriwal was seen distributing sweets along with other senior AAP leaders and workers outside the chief minister's residence.

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, distributed sweets following the bail verdict.



Sunita Kejriwal said, "BJP's plans have been ruined'' pic.twitter.com/18tDI2QNDz — Jitender Singh (@jitenderkhalsa) September 13, 2024

Slogans like "Aa gaye bhai aa gaye, Kejriwal aa gaye", and "jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal chooth gaye" were raised by the party supporters.

Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Delhi minister Atishi and Sunita Kejriwal were present at the spot. AAP leaders and workers fed ladoos to Sunita expressing their joy at the occasion.

Hitting out at the BJP, Sisodia said the saffron party should introspect as it has been "completely exposed" and "apologise to the country for keeping a staunchly honest leader like Kejriwal in jail"

Talking to reporters, senior party leader Manish Sisodia claimed the Supreme Court's observation makes it clear that the BJP was using the CBI and the ED as its "tota-maina" to keep the AAP supremo behind bars as part of its conspiracy.

"The BJP should be ashamed for using 'tota-maina' ED and CBI for arresting opposing leaders," he said.

"The BJP intended to keep Kejriwal in jail, so the CBI arrested him after he got bail in the ED case. The CBI fulfilled the intentions of the BJP," Sisodia alleged, adding that the bail order is a "big slap on the BJP's face".

#WATCH | Delhi: On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail, Former Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia says, "... The BJP has been misusing the agencies to keep Arvind Kejriwal jailed... The Supreme Court said today that the way the CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal, it became clear… pic.twitter.com/kXpKsiXIRI — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

5 conditions imposed on Kejriwal

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Kejriwal saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal, subject to bail bonds of Rs 10 lakh.

It also put certain conditions on the release of Kejriwal on bail, saying he shall not make any public comments about this case. He shall be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.

Justice Bhuyan said that it would be a travesty of justice to keep Kejriwal incarcerated when he is on bail in the ED case. He further said Kejriwal was granted bail in the ED case and further detention in the CBI case is wholly untenable.

Justice Bhuyan also said that bail is the rule and jail is an exception. "The process of trial or steps leading to arrest should not become harassment," said the judge.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

On June 26, 2024, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.