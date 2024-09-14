 'Truth Can't Be Suppressed,' Says Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Bail
Mumbai

"This decision by the Court has shown the Modi government that the truth can't be suppressed. The way false allegations were put on him, they got exposed and Arvind Kejriwal got the bail on that basis. I think the Modi government should stop this kind of politics of fear," Patole told reporters on Friday.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image

Nagpur: Following the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from Tihar jail on bail, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said that the decision of the Court has shown the government that the truth can't be suppressed.

The Maharashtra Congress chief further suggested that the BJP government should stop the "politics of fear."

article-image

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail

On Friday evening, Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from the Tihar jail and said, "The prison walls have increased my courage 100 times. My life is dedicated to the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to my country. God has always supported me. Why did God support me? Because I was truthful, I was right; I served the people; I fought for the country; that is why God is with me."

Kejriwal's lawyers furnished surety bonds for his release before the special CBI judge, citing the Supreme Court ruling.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the case.

article-image

About The Interim Bail That Was Granted To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. However, the court ordered that he should not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. In compliance with this directive, he surrendered on June 2.

On June 26, he was arrested by the CBI while in ED custody in the excise case. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the ED case, but Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended his CBI custody.

