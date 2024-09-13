'They Wanted To Break My Spirits': Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Supporters In 1st Reaction After Walking Free From Tihar Jail; VIDEO

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, after coming out of Tihar jail on bail on Friday (September 13), said that "God helped him because he was innocent."
The Delhi CM said that those who put him behind bars thought that they could break his spirits but that his will power is now stronger by "100 times".
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walked out of jail on bail after surrendering at the Tihar Jail in June, 2024.
