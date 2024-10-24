Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha's Bhadrak Ahead Of Landfall (Video)

Local administration and police evacuating people living in vulnerable areas of Dhamra, Bhadrak. People are being brought to the cyclone shelter as Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall over the Odisha-West Bengal coast, between October 24-25 | ANI

Bhadrak (Odisha): Odisha's Bhadrak district administration on Thursday evacuated people to cyclone shelters ahead of Cyclone Dana's landfall. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on October 25, tomorrow.

Bhadrak Collector Dilip Routrai told ANI, "We are evacuating the people from vulnerable areas. Some people are coming on their own, while some are being brought by police as they don't want to leave their homes."

"3 NDRF teams are deployed, 1 is stationed at the headquarters 2 are in the field. We have 2 ODRF teams and 4 Fire Department teams are at work," he added.

Bhadrak assistant fisheries officer, Sandeep Kumar Behera said due to impending cyclone Dana, fishing has been prohibited till October 26.

"In Bhadrak's jurisdiction there are 911 registered boats, 10 FLC and all the boats have been docked in the landing centre. Fishing has been prohibited till October 26," Bhadrak assistant fisheries officer told ANI.

Statement Of Dhamra Port CEO Devendra Thakkar

On Wednesday, Dhamra Port Chief Executive Officer Devendra Thakkar announced that all port operations have been suspended and the entire workforce has been evacuated ahead of Cyclone Dana's landfall.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Dhamra Port CEO Thakkar said, "As per the IMD prediction, Cyclone Dana will make landfall from above Dhamra port...Dhamra port has made a good SOP to face cyclone. Cyclone will hit the port on 25th October and we have already stopped all the functions of port...entire workforce of the port has been evacuated."

Statement Of Odisha Fire Services Director General, Sudhanshu Sarangi

Odisha Fire Services Director General, Sudhanshu Sarangi said that they have 182 teams which is nearly about 2000 people and they are fully geared up to deal with the cyclone.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Director General Sarangi said, "We are fully geared up for the cyclone. We have 182 teams of Fire and Rescue Services of Odisha which is nearly about 2000 people. We will cover all the 14 districts which will be affected...we have 20 teams of NDRF...we also have 400 personnel of State Disaster Force...we have mobilized some team from Forest dept."

Statement Of Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan

Bhubaneswar Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan told ANI that flight operations will be suspended for 17 hours from October 24 to 25 due to the approaching Cyclone Dana.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Bhubaneswar Airport Director Pradhan said, "Cyclone Dana is approaching Odisha and West Bengal coast as per MET forecast and because of that Bhubaneshwar will also be affected due to strong wind and heavy rainfall...we have unanimously decided to suspend (flight) operations for 17 hours, from 24th October to 25th October 9 am. Around 45 flights will be canceled, affected, or delayed."

Statement Of Odisha Minister Suryavanshi Suraj

Odisha Minister Suryavanshi Suraj said that the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team has been deployed and the state government is taking stock of every situation due to the approaching Cyclone Dana.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Odisha Minister Suraj said, "In all the central points affected by the cyclone, arrangements for electricity, food, medical are being done. About 3000-4000 people have been sent to safe places. The effect of the cyclone is likely to be more in the Dhamra area, for this we will monitor here throughout the night. The ODRAF team has been deployed."

"Arrangements have also been made for NDRF and road blockage... The port administration has also been talked to. The port administration will also stop work for 2 days for the safety of its employees. We are taking stock of every situation," he added.

