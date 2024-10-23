 West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Prepares For Cyclone Dana, Closes Schools And Colleges In 9 Districts Until October 26
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:59 AM IST
WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Facebook

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the state government is ready to tackle cyclone ‘Dana’. Mamata had asked all schools and colleges to remain closed in nine districts from Wednesday till October 26 due to impending cyclonic storm Dana.

“The cyclonic storm is likely to hit Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal. We are ready to tackle all the odds. People living in low areas are being shifted. We have several cyclone relief centres. Announcements are being done to make people aware of the storm. Reliefs have already been sent,” said Mamata.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Dana will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, with landfall expected between late October 24 and early October 25.

The met office had predicted heavy rainfall at districts including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah and Kolkata.

article-image

“The depression over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island on October 25 as a severe storm with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph,” said weather expert Habibur Rahman Biswas.

