Cyclone Dana: Odisha Braces For Impact, Government Swings Into Action

Satellite image posted by IMD on October 22, 2024. The cyclonic activity can be seen over Bay of Bengal. | IMD

The state of Odisha is bracing for impact from Cyclone Dana that is likely to hit its shore in coming two days. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into cyclonic storm. Cyclone Dana is likely to cause strong winds as well as extremely heavy rains in Odisha and parts of West Bengal.

Sudhansu Sekhar Sadangi, Director General of Police of Odisha has told media that police have begun preparations to help citizens when the cyclone strikes.

As per prediction made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Dana is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Puri on the night of October 24 and in early morning hours of October 25.

"We are waiting for the cyclone to hit, whether it will hit Bangladesh or Odisha, our action will depend on that and preparations are in place for now," said Sadangi as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We are trying to bring back the fishermen who have gone into the sea. By tomorrow we'll get to know the districts which will likely be affected. Our course of action will depend on that," he added.

State 'fully prepared'

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed confidence in preparations taking place in the state.

"Zero casualties will be ensured. There is no need to panic. The government is fully prepared to tackle the situation," he said following a review meeting.

The CM gave info about the cyclone shelters and said that they will be equipped with necessary commodities

"Discussion was also held for early restoration of power and water supply and telephone and road communication. Uninterrupted electricity will be ensured to hospitals. The concerned department has already kept a close watch to prevent hoarding or overcharging of essential commodities," said the CM.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said that Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts are likely to face the worst of the storm.

"The basic issue is that now even the Meteorological Department is not able to predict and project which way the cyclone is going to go.They are estimating that it may move towards North Odisha. Three districts may mainly be affected, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak. The rest of the coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and others may receive heavy rainfall," he said as quoted by ANI.