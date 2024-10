Cyclone Dana: Around 200 Trains Cancelled In Odisha & West Bengal; Check Out List Below

Satellite image posted by IMD on October 22, 2024. The cyclonic activity can be seen over Bay of Bengal. | IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Dana is expected to hit the shores of Odisha and West Bengal on Friday morning. Wind speeds are forecasted to be between 100-110 km/h, reaching up to 120 km/h. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are anticipated along the eastern coast, particularly from Puri in Odisha to Sagar Island in West Bengal.



Due to the approaching Cyclone 'Dana', set to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha on October 25, 198 trains were canceled from October 23 to 26, and schools in various districts of Odisha and West Bengal were shut down.

Pre Cyclone Watch: A Depression lay over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 23rd over same region.



It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of… pic.twitter.com/GO2Er6BJ6F — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 22, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that a clearly defined low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal strengthened into a depression on Tuesday, moving towards the eastern coast and possibly developing into a severe cyclonic storm. The depression is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm around October 23 and escalate into a severe cyclonic storm by October 25.



Bijay Mohapatra, the Health Director of Odisha, announced that all doctors in the state will not be allowed to take leave from October 23 to 25 due to the anticipated cyclone Dana.



Per a report from Times Now, Health Director Bijay Mohapatra stated that the State government in Odisha has established a protocol for such disasters. According to the protocol, there are two tiers -facility level and community level.”



Flights Remain Unaffected

Despite preparations being made by airport authorities in Kolkata to handle any potential consequences of an approaching cyclonic storm, flight operations continue to run smoothly for now. The Chief Minister of West Bengal recommended that tourists from the state who are in Puri, Odisha, should go back to their homes.

People Are Being Evacuated

The authorities in Odisha and Bengal have chosen to remove individuals from risky zones, as the Indian Coast Guard has been placed on heightened alert. The MeT has reported that the intense cyclonic storm is expected to cause heavy rainfall in two adjacent states, with the entire east coast from Puri to West Bengal likely to be affected.

Subject: Cyclonic storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal (Cyclone Alert for Odisha and West Bengal coasts)



Yesterday’s deep depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours intensified into a cyclonic storm “DANA”… pic.twitter.com/erbYsIBmaw — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 23, 2024

A total of 198 trains have been called off. According to the bulletin released by the East Coast Railway (ECoR), the trains that have been cancelled are Howrah-Secunderabad Express, Shalimar-Puri Super Fast Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Express, Howrah-Puri Super Fast Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, Kharagpur-Khordha Express, Sambalpur-Puri Express and Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Express.

List Of Cancelled Trains

Below are the train number, locations and dates of the tains cancelled due to Cyclone 'Dana':

Train No. 17016: Secunderabad to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024

Train No. 12840: Chennai Central to Howrah – 23.10.2024

Train No. 12868: Puducherry to Howrah – 23.10.2024

Train No. 22826: Chennai Central to Shalimar – 23.10.2024

Train No. 12897: Puducherry to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024

Train No. 18464: SBC to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024

Train No. 08442: Brahmapur to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 20842: Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar (VB) – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22874: Visakhapatnam to Digha – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18118: Gunupur to Rourkela – 24.10.2024

Train No. 11019: CSURATM to Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024

Yesterday’s deep depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours intensified into a cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana), and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 23rd October, over the same region near… pic.twitter.com/zsaO5gcczd — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 23, 2024

Train No. 22820: Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08532: Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12509: Bangalore to Guwahati – 23.10.2024

Train No. 12842: Chennai Central to Howrah – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22808: Chennai Central to Santragachhi – 24.10.2024

Train No. 15227: Bangalore to Muzaffarpur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18046: Hyderabad to Howrah – 23.10.2024

Train No. 20838: Junagarh Road to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22503: Kanyakumari to Dibrugarh – 23.10.2024

Train No. 22973: Gandhidham to Puri – 23.10.2024

Train No. 20807: Visakhapatnam to ASR – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18448: Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08534: Palasa to Cuttack – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08422: Gunupur to Cuttack – 25.10.2024

Train No. 06095: Tambaram to Santragachhi – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12246: Bangalore to Howrah – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12704: Secunderabad to Howrah – 23.10.2024

Train No. 08444: Palasa to Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22888: Bangalore to Howrah – 23.10.2024

Train No. 03429: Secunderabad to Malda Town – 23.10.2024

Train No. 12864: Yesvantpur to Howrah – 23.10.2024

Train No. 18418: Gunupur to Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 06087: Tirunelveli to Shalimar – 23.10.2024

Train No. 08412: Bhubaneswar to Baleswar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 02832: Bhubaneswar to Dhanbad – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08441: Bhubaneswar to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 09059: Surat to Brahmapur – 23.10.2024

Train No. 18419: Puri to Jayanagar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18304: Puri to Sambalpur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12892: Puri to Bangiriposi – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08428: Puri to Angul – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08414: Puri to Talcher – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12843: Puri to Ahmedabad – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08423: Puri to Daspalla – 24.10.2024

Train No. 17479: Puri to TPTY – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18425: Puri to Durg – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22202: Puri to Sealdah – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18421: Puro to Sonepur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18452: Puri to Hatia – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18477: Puri to Rishikesh – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12801: Puri to New Delhi – 24.10.2024

Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal (Cyclone Alert for Odisha and West Bengal coasts: Yellow Message)

The deep depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday,… pic.twitter.com/4km3DRnycy — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 22, 2024

Train No. 12896: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18410: Puri to Shalimar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 20823: Puri to Ajmer – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08404: Puri to Khurda Road – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18126: Puri to Rourkela – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08475: Puri to Nizamuddin – 25.10.2024

Train No. 20836 (VB): Puri to Rourkela – 25.10.2024

Train No. 12278: Puri to Howrah – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18416/18414: Puri to Barbil-Paradeep – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08432: Puri to Cuttack – 25.10.2024

Train No. 12822: Puri to Shalimar – 25.10.2024

Train No. 12875: Puri to Anand Vihar – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08410: Puri to Khurda Road – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18417: Puri to Gunupur – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18022: Khurda Road to Kharagpur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08456: Khurda Road to Kendujhargarh – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08454: Cuttack to Bhadrak – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08438: Cuttack to Bhadrak – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18038: Jajpur Keonjhar Road to Kharagpur – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08462: Paradeep to Cuttack – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08406: Paradeep to Kendujhargarh – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08408: Paradeep to Cuttack – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08446: Paradeep to Cuttack – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18044: Bhadrak to Howrah – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08032: Bhadrak to Baleswar – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08064: Bhadrak to Kharagpur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08522: Visakhapatnam to Gunupur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 07470: Visakhapatnam to Palasa – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12844: Ahmedabad to Puri – 26.10.2024

Train No. 18424: Daspalla to Bhubaneswar – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18526: Visakhapatnam to Brahmapur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22896 (VB): PURI to KOAA – 25.10.24

Train No. 08012: DSPL to BBS – 25.10.24

Train No. 03229: PURI to PNBE – 25.10.24

Train No. 03102: RMM to BBS – 25.10.24

Train No. 08416: BAM to TATA – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

Train No. 20892 (VB): PURI to HWH – 25.10.24

Train No. 22840: PURI to VZM – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

Train No. 08442: BAM to BBS – 25.10.24

Train No. 20895: BBS to ROU – 24.10.24

Train No. 08430: PURI to JER – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

Train No. 12703: Howrah-Secunderabad – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12821: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12552: Kamakhya-Bangalore – 23.10.2024

Train No. 22824: New Delhi-Bhubaneswar – 23.10.2024

Train No. 22603: Kharagpur-Villupuram – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12073: Howrah-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18045: Shalimar-Hyderabad – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12277: Howrah-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22851: Santragachhi-Mangalore – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12841: Shalimar-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12663: Howrah-Tiruchchirappalli – 24.10.2024

Train No. 03230: Patna-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18478: Rishikesh-Puri – 23.10.2024

Train No. 18409: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12881: Shalimar-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12802: New Delhi-Puri – 23.10.2024

Train No. 08011: Bhanjapur-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12837: Howrah-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12863: Howrah-Bangalore – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18047: Shalimar-Vasco Da Gama – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12839: Howrah-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22644: Patna-Ernakulam – 24.10.2024

Train No. 06090: Santragachhi-Chennai Central – 24.10.2024

Train No. 03101: Kolkata-Puri – 23.10.2024

Train No. 12514: Silchar-Secunderabad – 23.10.2024

Train No. 08555: Bhadrak-Daspalla – 25.10.2024

Train No. 22504: Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari – 23.10.2024

Train No. 08415: Jaleswar-Puri – 25.10.2024

Train No. 12891: Bangiriposi-Puri – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18021: Kharagpur-Khurda Road – 25.10.2024

Train No. 12816: Anand Vihar-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22895 (VB): Howrah-Puri – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18043: Howrah-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08031: Baleswar-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08063: Kharagpur-Bhadrak – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08453: Bhadrak-Cuttack – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08437: Bhadrak-Cuttack – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18037: Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18303: Sambalpur-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22839: Rourkela-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18125: Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 20835 (VB): Rourkela-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 20832: Sambalpur-Shalimar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18451: Hatia-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18117: Rourkela-Gunupur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22865: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18426: Durg-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 02831: Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08427: Angul-Puri – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08413: Talcher-Puri – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18415: Barbil-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 20891 (VB): Tata-Brahmapur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08455: Kendujhargarh-Khurda Road – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08405: Kendujhargarh-Paradeep – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18413: Paradeep-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08533: Cuttack-Palasa – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08431: Cuttack-Puri – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08421: Cuttack-Gunupur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08461: Cuttack-Paradeep – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08407: Cuttack-Paradeep – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18423: Bhubaneswar-Daspalla – 24.10.2024

Train No. 09060: Brahmapur-Surat – 24.10.2024

Train No. 08521: Gunupur-Visakhapatnam – 24.10.2024

Train No. 07471: Palasa-Visakhapatnam – 24.10.2024

Train No. 22873: Digha-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024

Train No. 22819: Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08531: Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024

Train No. 20837: Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18447: Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18417: Puri-Gunupur – 24.10.2024

Train No. 18420: Jayanagar-Puri – 26.10.2024

Train No. 08424: Daspalla-Puri – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18422: Sonepur-Puri – 25.10.2024

Train No. 12895: Shalimar-Puri – 25.10.2024

Train No. 20824: Ajmer-Puri – 29.10.2024

Train No. 08476: Nizamuddin-Puri – 26.10.2024

Train No. 12277: Howrah-Puri – 25.10.2024

Train No. 12821: Shalimar-Puri – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18021: Kharagpur-Khurda Road – 24.10.2024

Train No. 12073: Howrah-Bhubaneswar – 25.10.2024

Train No. 12894: Sonepur-Bhubaneswar – 24.10.2024

Train No. 20831: Shalimar-Sambalpur – 25.10.2024

Train No. 08521: Gunupur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024

Train No. 18525: Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam – 25.10.2024

Train No. 20841 (VB): BBS to VSKP – 25.10.24

Train No. 08411: BLS to BBS – 25.10.24

Train No. 08443: BBS to PSA – 24.10.24

Train No. 08441: BBS to BAM – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24

Train No. 17015: BBS to SC – 25.10.24

Train No. 18463: BBS to SBC – 25.10.24

Train No. 22974: PURI to LIMB – 26.10.24

Train No. 20896: BBS to RMM – 25.10.24

Train No. 20835 (VB): ROU to PURI – 25.10.24

Train No. 08429: BBS to DSPL – 24.10.24 & 25.10.24