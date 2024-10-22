Odisha: Schools Closed For 3 Days In These Districts Due To Cyclonic Dana

Representative Image

Due to Cyclonic Storm Dana in the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government has announced that schools in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Cuttack will be closed from October 23 to 25.

— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

As a precaution, the schools will be closed until October 25. Since October 26–27 is a weekend, classes will resume on October 28. Following a request by Special Relief Commissioner DK Singh for the School and Mass Education department to close schools, this declaration was made.

In a letter to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the School & Mass Education Department, the Special Relief Commissioner's office announced the government's intention to close schools in the impacted areas from October 23 to October 25.

According to a Times Now reports, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for severe to very heavy rainfall with lightning in Odisha's Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 24. According to the IMD, "The system is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and early morning October 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph with gusting 120 kmph."