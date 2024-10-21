Cyclone Dana: Rains begin Lashing Odisha Coast, Know Forecast

Satellite imagery of weather in India on October 21, 2024. Cyclonic activity is visible in the lower right corner of the map. | IMD

Cyclone Dana: Odisha and West Bengal are bracing for Cyclone Dana. The cyclone is currently in the Bay of Bengal and has not made landfall. The landfall is expected in a couple days but coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal have begun to get the taste of what's to come. Heavy rains have begun to lash the region. India Meteorological Department has said that intensity of the rains is likely to increase in couple days.

“...A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west north-westwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal,” said an IMD bulletin earlier.

Where Will Cyclone Dana Make Landfall?

It is not fully clear yet as it is still some distance away from the Indian coast. It is roughly expected that landfall will occur in next 2-3 days somewhere on the Odisha coast

Cyclone Dana and Odisha Weather

IMD's regional department in Odisha has started tracking the cyclone and its strong effect on weather in the state. IMD has not issued any warning for October 21 and 22, but has issued yellow alert for October 23 and red alert for October 24 and 25.

It has been predicted that the state will witness heavy rains on October 23 and subsequent two days will see extremely heavy rains.

In last 24 hours Paralakhemundi received maximum rainfall (57 mm) followed by Puri (30 mm).

Cyclone Dana: Wind Warning

In northern parts of Bay of Bengal, winds gusting to 60 kmph are likely on October 23.

The wind speed will increase considerably on October 24 with speeds of 100-120 kmph.

Cyclone Dana: Sea Conditions

In Westcentral part of Bay of Bengal, that is, near Odisha coast, sea conditions will be rough on October 23rd. From evening onwards on that day, sea conditions would be very rough, said the IMD.

Cyclone Dana: Warning To Fishermen

The IMD has already advised fishermen to not venture in the sea on October 23rd and 24th. It has also urged those already at sea to return by October 21.