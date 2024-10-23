Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed Due to Cyclone Dana, New Date Soon, Check Details

IMD

The Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC has postponed the Odisha Civil Service(OCS) Preliminary Examination 2023-24. The prelims exam has been postponed due to Cyclone Dana. Scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 2024, the revised date for the prelims exam will be announced in next seven days.

ANI tweeted, "Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination - 2023-24 scheduled to be held on October 27 postponed in view of the impending cyclonic storm DANA. The next date for the exam will be notified after 7 days: OPSC"

Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination - 2023-24 scheduled to be held on October 27 postponed in view of the impending cyclonic storm DANA. The next date for the exam will be notified after 7 days: OPSC pic.twitter.com/l5YWcyTaQl — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

Admit cards released earlier will no lomger be valid. The New admit card will be released almost 10 days ahead of exam. For more details, one can go to the official website.