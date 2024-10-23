 Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed Due to Cyclone Dana, New Date Soon, Check Details
Scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 2024, the revised date for the prelims exam will be announced in next seven days.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
The Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC has postponed the Odisha Civil Service(OCS) Preliminary Examination 2023-24. The prelims exam has been postponed due to Cyclone Dana. Scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 2024, the revised date for the prelims exam will be announced in next seven days.

ANI tweeted, "Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination - 2023-24 scheduled to be held on October 27 postponed in view of the impending cyclonic storm DANA. The next date for the exam will be notified after 7 days: OPSC"

OPSC Recruitment 2024

How to download admit card

Go to the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) official Website

On the homepage, look for “Candidate Corner.”

Click on recruitment link and enter registration number number, and date of birth

Admit card will open up on screen

Go through the same and download it

Admit cards released earlier will no lomger be valid. The New admit card will be released almost 10 days ahead of exam. For more details, one can go to the official website.

