Congress Exodus In Gujarat Continues As MLA Arvind Ladani Resigns; Set To Join BJP

In a political upheaval that underscores the shifting dynamics within Gujarat's political landscape, Arvind Ladani, the MLA from the Manavadar seat, tendered his resignation to Gujarat Assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Wednesday. This dramatic move comes within 24 hours of former Gujarat Congress President and Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia's defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), signaling a widening chasm within the Congress ranks.

Ladani's decision to step down from his legislative position aligns with the mounting wave of Congress leaders transitioning to the BJP fold. Following in the footsteps of Modhwadia and Ambrish Der, Ladani is poised to embark on a new political journey under the BJP banner. The timing of Ladani's resignation, just a day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Gujarat, underscores the intensifying battle for political allegiance and influence in the state.

In a strategic manoeuvre aimed at fortifying its ranks, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil engaged in discussions with Kanubhai Kalsaria, a prominent leader from the Ahir (OBC) community and former MLA from Mahuva in Bhavnagar. Paatil's outreach, coupled with the presence of Gujarat's folk artist Mayabhai Ahir, symbolizes the BJP's concerted efforts to broaden its support base and consolidate its position ahead of the upcoming electoral challenges.

Kalsaria's political trajectory, marked by his advocacy against the establishment, adds a layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative. A vocal critic of the erstwhile Narendra Modi-led government, Kalsaria led fervent protests against a proposed cement plant by the Nirma company during his tenure with the BJP. Despite subsequent affiliations with the Congress, Kalsaria's rendezvous with the BJP leadership hints at the fluidity of political alliances and the convergence of shared interests.

The repercussions of Ladani's resignation reverberate beyond the confines of Gujarat's legislative chambers, significantly diminishing the Congress' standing as the principal opposition party. With Ladani's departure, the Congress tally in the state assembly dwindles to mere 13 seats from the 17 secured in the 2022 elections. The party's stronghold now rests solely on the Veraval-Somnath seat in the Saurashtra & Kutch regions, with no representation in the Lok Sabha from Gujarat.

"There has been no pressure on me. I have joined the BJP on my own," said Ladani at Rajbhavan, the official residences of Gujarat government ministers.

When asked about whether the decision was associated with the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Ladani replied, "No no.... There's no such thing."

Ladani's allegiance to Arjun Modhwadia further underscores the ideological realignment sweeping through Gujarat's political landscape. Against the backdrop of impending Lok Sabha polls and consequential by-polls for multiple assembly seats, the wave of defections to the ruling BJP portends a formidable electoral challenge for the opposition, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle of political supremacy in the days to come.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, several MLAs and opposition party leaders have resigned and joined the ruling BJP. The MLAs of Congress/AAP who resigned are Chirag Patel (Former Congress MLA, Khambhat), C.J. Chavda (Former Congress MLA, Vijapur), Arjun Modhwadia (Former Congress MLA, Porbandar), Bhupat Bhayani (Former AAP MLA, Visavadar).

Alongside the Lok Sabha elections, by-polls for Khambhat, Vijapur, Porbandar, Visavdar, Vaghodiya, and Manavdar assembly seats will also be held.

Other leaders who resigned from the Congress party in the last two days include Ambarish Der (Former MLA and Congress Working President), Mulu Kandoriya(contested against Poonam Madam from Jamnagar seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections), Dharmesh Patel (was a candidate against Patil in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Navsari).