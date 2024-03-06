Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj As Their Candidate From Kolhapur

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Congress Announces Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj As Their Candidate From Kolhapur |

Mumbai: In the Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency battle, Maharashtra Congress has thrown its weight behind Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, announcing him as their candidate for the Lok Sabha 2024 Elections. This decision follows a statement from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, indicating their openness to Shahu Maharaj's candidacy under their party symbol.

Congress Announces Shahu Maharaj's Name As Kolhapur Candidate

Atul Londhe, the chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress, revealed that Shrimant Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati will be their candidate for the Kolhapur constituency, after a comprehensive review of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies by the party.

Congress has long been lobbying Shahu Maharaj to contest from Kolhapur, convinced of his potential candidacy. Despite claims from both Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) over the seat, Congress remains steadfast in its decision to contest, successfully persuading Shahu Maharaj to join their ranks.

Shiv Sena UBT Wants Him To Contest With Their Symbol

Sanjay Raut on the other hand reiterated Shiv Sena UBT's interest in the Kolhapur seat, expressing willingness for Shahu Maharaj to contest under their party symbol, the flaming torch (Mashal).

About Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, as the head of Kolhapur's former royal family, commands immense respect statewide. While he shares a political affinity with Congress, he has refrained from formal party affiliation since an unsuccessful Lok Sabha bid in 1998. Furthermore, his stature in the Maratha community, historically aligned with the NCP, adds weight to his candidacy.