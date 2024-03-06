Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar To Contest From Baramati, Announces NCP

Sunetra Pawar | Instagram

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced the candidacy of Sunetra Mahajan, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, for the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general elections. The announcement came from NCP's state unit chief, Sunil Tatkare, on Tuesday.

According to reports, Tatkare has stated that NCP workers believe that the party should compete in constituencies where it has a solid foundation. The NCP is committed to contesting in Baramati from within the ruling coalition. Upon finalization of the seat-sharing deal, Sunetra Pawar will be designated as the party's candidate for Baramati.

The NCP's announcement has paved the way for a fight between two family members for the Baramati seat. Sunetra's sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, is the incumbent MP from the opposition NCP (SP). This will be the first instance when two members of the Pawar family will indulge in an electoral battle against each other.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar, the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, established in 2010, also holds the position of trustee for the well-regarded indigenous educational institution, Vidya Prathishthan.

Since 2011, she has served as a Think Tank member for the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France. Notably, her brother is Padamsinh Patil, a senior politician and former minister. In contrast, Supriya Sule has consecutively represented the constituency since 2009 and previously served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2006 to 2009.

While Supriya Sule, a three-time representative since 2009, responded to rumors of Sunetra contesting the Baramati seat by stating that Sunetra has the democratic right to contest, Sharad Pawar also echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the democratic process.

Ajit Pawar made an emotional appeal to constituents, expressing the intention to field a candidate in Baramati for better development. He emphasized the need for proactive constituency work, comparing it to the accomplishments of the current MP, Supriya Sule.