Who Is Sunetra Pawar? All You Should Know About Ajit Pawar's Wife As Speculations Grow Regarding Her Potential Contest Against Supriya Sule In Baramati

The rift within the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is intensifying as each faction targets the other, announcing potential candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

NCP's Sharad Pawar faction has declared Amol Kolhe as the candidate for the Shirur Lok Sabha seat, while NCP's Ajit Pawar faction is yet to announce its candidate. A significant headline emerged speculating Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, as a potential contender against Supriya Sule in Baramati.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar, the founder of the Environmental Forum of India, established in 2010, also holds the position of trustee for the well-regarded indigenous educational institution, Vidya Prathishthan.

Since 2011, she has served as a Think Tank member for the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France. Notably, her brother is Padamsinh Patil, a senior politician and former minister. In contrast, Supriya Sule has consecutively represented the constituency since 2009 and previously served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2006 to 2009.

Amidst speculations, publicity campaign vehicles featuring Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, adorned with the NCP symbol, circulate in Baramati with the slogan 'One aim, all-round development.'

While Supriya Sule, a three-time representative since 2009, commented on the democratic right to contest, Sharad Pawar echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the democratic process. Ajit Pawar made an emotional appeal to constituents, expressing the intention to field a candidate in Baramati for better development. He emphasized the need for proactive constituency work, comparing it to the accomplishments of the current MP, Supriya Sule.

The announcement of Ajit Pawar's candidate in Baramati awaits the Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangement declaration. The unfolding political scenario in Baramati, a stronghold of Sharad Pawar's family, sets the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.