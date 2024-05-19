Shocking! Bride's Ex-Lover Attacks Groom On Stage With Knife In Rajasthan's Bhilwara; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Shocking video from Rajasthan's Bhilwara showing man attacking groom with knife on stage over old animosity with the bride | X

In a dangerous incident in Bhilwara near Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan, a youth went up the stage on the pretext of giving a gift to the couple getting married. However, the person, while handing over the gift to the bride and the groom on stage, attacks him with a knife multiple times. Fortunately for the groom, the pagadi or the headgear worn by grooms as part of the traditional wedding attire saved him from serious injuries. However, the groom still sustained injuries in the incident.

The accused, Shankar lal Bharti, lives in the same village as the bride did. He was known to the bride as they had together worked at a school while working there as teachers two years ago. It is here that the youth developed some conflict with the woman. Reports also claimed that the accused and the groom had grown bitter after their relationship turned sour.

The bride's brother, Vishal Sail, in his complaint to the police, said that his sister Krishan got married to Mahendra Sen on May 12. At the function, Shankar Lal went up the stage and presented a gift to the bride and also stood for a photo. However, he suddenly attacked the groom with a knife on stage.

Watch: Shocking video showing man attacking groom with knife on stage over old animosity with the bride in Rajasthan's Bhilwara.

The accused, Shankar Lal soon ran away after attacking the groom. The family members and the villagers chased him following the incident, however, the accused managed to run away and could not be held.

Investigation is underway to nab him and two other people who helped him in the incident and while fleeing away have also been identified. The accused and his associated reporteldy also fired shots when they were being chased by the relatives of the bride.